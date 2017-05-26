DEC encourages New Yorkers to learn about harmful algal blooms as warm weather starts
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging New Yorkers to learn about harmful algal blooms, or "HABs," as DEC's 2017 HABs notification season starts today, and the weather becomes warmer. To help educate the public about HABs, also known as blue green algae, DEC released a new brochure explaining how to detect, avoid and report HABs, as well as the health risks of HABs.
