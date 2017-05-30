Cuomo calls on Trump for federal help with Penn Station
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called on President Donald Trump for federal help at Penn Station, saying the "impact of the state of disrepair" is at "a tipping point." Cuomo put out a letter to the Republican Trump that included a reference to his New York roots, telling him, "As a New Yorker, I think you know the severity of the situation."
