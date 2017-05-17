Cleveland International Piano Competition Winner to Make New York Debut at Carnegie Hall

Nikita Mndoyants, the electrifying first prize winner of the 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition will make his New York debut at Carnegie Hall , Weill Hall on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 8:00 pm. He will perform one of his own compositions, plus works by Beethoven, Schumann, and Prokofiev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.