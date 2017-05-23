Christie lays out train deal, Cuomo s...

Christie lays out train deal, Cuomo set for 'summer of hell'

7 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday unveiled a plan to limit the impact on New Jersey commuters during an emergency track repair project at Penn Station, while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cautioned commuters in his state to prepare for a "summer of hell." Christie said that only riders on New Jersey Transit's Morris and Essex Line's Midtown Direct service would be affected by the work from July through Labor Day, with their trains ending in Hoboken.

Chicago, IL

