Brooklyn borough president urges New Yorkers to avoid clogged ERs
"Our goal is to help reduce these health care costs and, more importantly, make sure everyone gets quality medical care in a timely and efficient manner," says Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. "Our goal is to help reduce these health care costs and, more importantly, make sure everyone gets quality medical care in a timely and efficient manner," Adams says in one of the clips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|45 min
|Beauregard CONS
|62
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Anon
|62,284
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|15 hr
|Carl
|1,205
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Mookymook
|1
|Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire...
|May 5
|jamessusan104
|1
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|May 3
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC