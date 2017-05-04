Brooklyn borough president urges New ...

Brooklyn borough president urges New Yorkers to avoid clogged ERs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

"Our goal is to help reduce these health care costs and, more importantly, make sure everyone gets quality medical care in a timely and efficient manner," says Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. "Our goal is to help reduce these health care costs and, more importantly, make sure everyone gets quality medical care in a timely and efficient manner," Adams says in one of the clips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) 45 min Beauregard CONS 62
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Anon 62,284
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 15 hr Carl 1,205
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... Sun Mookymook 1
News Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire... May 5 jamessusan104 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC