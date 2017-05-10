'Bike Friendly' program launched for Erie Canalway Trail
A parks and trails advocacy group has unveiled a new certification program for businesses along upstate New York's Erie Canalway Trail. Parks and Trails New York and officials from the state Canal Corp. introduced the Bike Friendly New York program during an event Tuesday in Schenectady's historic Stockade District along the Mohawk River.
