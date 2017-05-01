Best-selling oral history author Jean...

Best-selling oral history author Jean Stein dies in New York

Authorities say Stein apparently killed herself by jumping from the penthouse floor of a building in upper Manhattan on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

