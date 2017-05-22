Attorneys general seek new rules for crude oil by rail
Six Democratic state attorneys general including New York's are asking federal regulators to place new restrictions on crude oil trains that pass through their states. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says these trains can carry crude oil through densely populated areas such as downtown Albany without any limit on explosiveness or flammability.
