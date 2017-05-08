Assisted suicide bill back before New...

Assisted suicide bill back before New York lawmakers

19 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Legislation that would authorize people with terminal illnesses to request life-ending drugs from a physician is again before state lawmakers in Albany. Supporters of the bill include several New Yorkers who lost loved ones to painful terminal illness.

