Another Trump pick to lead Army drops out, claims he was targeted for Christian beliefs

President Donald Trump's second attempt to nominate an Army secretary failed on Friday when his pick, Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green, withdrew from consideration amid increasingly fierce backlash to his controversial comments about the LGBT community, Muslims and evolution. "It is with deep regret today I am withdrawing my nomination to be the secretary of the Army," he said in a statement.

