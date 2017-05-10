American who joined al-Qaida faces se...

American who joined al-Qaida faces sentencing in New York

Read more: Star Tribune

A New Yorker who joined al-Qaida and schemed with its leaders on how to attack the Long Island Rail Road is due in court for sentencing on terrorism charges. Bryant Neal Vinas pleaded guilty to charges he tried to kill American soldiers and provided support to the terror network before Pakistani authorities captured him in 2008.

