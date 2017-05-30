American Ballet Theatre to Present Mark Ryden: the Art of Whipped Cream Exhibition

American Ballet Theatre presents Mark Ryden: The Art of Whipped Cream, an exhibition of work by pop-surrealist Mark Ryden, on view in the Arnold and Marie Schwartz Gallery Met at the Metropolitan Opera House, May 19-July 8, 2017. The exhibition, organized by the Paul Kasmin Gallery, features drawings, sketches and paintings created for American Ballet Theatre 's new production of Whipped Cream.

