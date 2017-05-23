Alcoholics Anonymous sues for return ...

Alcoholics Anonymous sues for return of 12-step manuscript

Alcoholics Anonymous is demanding the return of its 1939 original manuscript describing the "Twelve Step" program of recovery from alcoholism. Alcoholics Anonymous World Services Inc. in New York state court last Thursday sued an Alabama man, Ken Roberts, who owns the manuscript, a New York art gallery and a California auction house.

