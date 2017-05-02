Alan Gilbert Leads SALONEN New York Premiere

Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic In 2009, the year Alan Gilbert took over as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic, Alex Ross wrote in the New Yorker: "Simply put, the orchestra is playing better than it has in the seventeen years that I've been a critic in New York." The intervening years have seen Gilbert go from strength to strength, with critics and audiences alike responding with generous enthusiasm to the superb quality of the performances and to the new initiatives that transformed the orchestra into "a force of permanent revolution" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.