AG arrests 31 people in bust of Finger Lakes heroin ring linked to woman's death
Dozens of people -- including an Ithaca family -- have been accused of running a Finger Lakes heroin ring linked to a woman's death. New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced 31 people have been arrested and charged with distributing "massive" amounts of heroin in an operation that stretched from New York City to the Finger Lakes.
