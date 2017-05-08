Accused New York, New Jersey bomber to be tried in New York: judge

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 28, is shown in Union County, New Jersey, U.S. Prosecutor's Office photo released on September 19, 2016. Courtesy Union County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via REUTERS An Afghan-born man charged with setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey will be tried in New York after a federal judge rejected his lawyers' argument that he could not get a fair trial in the city where he is accused of injuring 30 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.