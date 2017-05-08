Accused New York, New Jersey bomber to be tried in New York: judge
Ahmad Khan Rahimi, 28, is shown in Union County, New Jersey, U.S. Prosecutor's Office photo released on September 19, 2016. Courtesy Union County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via REUTERS An Afghan-born man charged with setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey will be tried in New York after a federal judge rejected his lawyers' argument that he could not get a fair trial in the city where he is accused of injuring 30 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|CTK
|62,286
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|Beauregard CONS
|62
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|Sun
|Carl
|1,205
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Mookymook
|1
|Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire...
|May 5
|jamessusan104
|1
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|May 3
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC