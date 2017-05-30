30K NY utility customers without power after severe storms
More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region. Thursday evening's storms also brought heavy rain, hail and numerous lightning strikes to some areas.
