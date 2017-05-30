30K NY utility customers without powe...

30K NY utility customers without power after severe storms

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

More than 30,000 utility customers in eastern New York are without electricity after severe thunderstorms packing high winds knocked down trees and power lines across the region. Thursday evening's storms also brought heavy rain, hail and numerous lightning strikes to some areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 6 hr lewis 1,253
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr On the unworthy list 62,313
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) Fri upchuck 21
Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r... May 16 impeachtrumpnow 1
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) May 15 swedenforever 518
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... May 15 Theocraencyclical 3
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC