'Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance' author dead
This 1975 image released by William Morrow shows author Robert M. Pirsig working on a motorcycle. Pirsig, whose novel "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance" became a million-selling classic after more than 100 publishers turned it down, died at his home in South Benwick, Maine on Monday, April 24, 2017.
