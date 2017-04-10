Will free college offer catch fire? N...

Will free college offer catch fire? NY details raise doubts

In this April 12, 2017, file photo, provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Hillary Clinton addresses the audience as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo listens at LaGuardia Community College in the Queens borough of New York, where Clinton joined Cuomo for a ceremonial signing of the state's new free tuition bill. It's the hope of proponents such as Bernie Sanders and Clinton, who made debt-free college a key talking point in their Democratic presidential campaigns, that New York's first-in-the-nation free tuition program for middle-class students will spread to other states.

