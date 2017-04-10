Will free college offer catch fire? NY details raise doubts

In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appear onstage together during an event at New York's LaGuardia Community College. It's the hope of proponents such as Sanders and Hillary Clinton, who made debt-free college a key talking point in their Democratic presidential campaigns, that New York's first-in-the-nation free tuition program for middle-class students will spread to other states.

