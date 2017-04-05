Who's Guilty of Cultural Appropriation?
Why is a white artist disqualified from painting a portrait of Emmett Till? Should under-represented cultures have their own monopolies on art, fiction, and style? How cultural appropriation became a minefield. Dana Schutz is politely unrepentant.
