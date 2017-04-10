Who is Mel? US terror case could unma...

Who is Mel? US terror case could unmask New York police mole

In this April 2, 2015 courtroom file sketch, defendants Noelle Velentzas, left and Asia Siddiqui, appear at federal court in New York after they were arrested for plotting to build a homemade bomb and wage jihad in New York City. By combing the web, attorneys for the two defendants say they have obtained a photograph and learned the real name of the undercover agent who helped nab the women by assumed a fake identity and going by the name "Mel."

