Who is Mel? US terror case could unmask New York police mole
In this April 2, 2015 courtroom file sketch, defendants Noelle Velentzas, left and Asia Siddiqui, appear at federal court in New York after they were arrested for plotting to build a homemade bomb and wage jihad in New York City. By combing the web, attorneys for the two defendants say they have obtained a photograph and learned the real name of the undercover agent who helped nab the women by assumed a fake identity and going by the name "Mel."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|28 min
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Stinky
|1,105
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|w21bbc
|62,186
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|import companies need letter of credit as a pay...
|Tue
|jason-leadoceaninc
|1
|New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|2
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Apr 9
|JOYCE
|10
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC