'What's your salary?' becomes a no-no in job interviews Some states and cities are barring the question from job interviews, and companies object Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://usat.ly/2poIn10 Clarissa Horsfall holds a sign reading, 'Equal Pay,' as she joins with others during 'A Day Without A Woman' demonstration on March 8, 2017 in Miami, United States. Some states and cities are barring employers from asking job candidates their prior salaries to promote pay equity between men and women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.