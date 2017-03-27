What New York Has to Offer Celebrities vs. Los Angeles
While many celebs are happy living in their gigantic mansions and enjoying the near-year-round sunshine in the Hollywood Hills, Malibu and other uber-rich communities of Los Angeles, others prefer to live in what New Yorkers call the greatest city in the world. Recent reports said Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel , parents of son Silas , who is almost 2, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt , parents of daughters Hazel , 3, and Violet , 9 months, just bought homes in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Rent
|62,167
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|3 hr
|Well
|37
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|11 hr
|Postmortem
|16
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|11 hr
|Squach
|1,077
|Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w...
|Mar 30
|tina anne
|5
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|Mar 27
|Nice
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC