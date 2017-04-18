Wanting More From 'Imagine Wanting On...

Wanting More From 'Imagine Wanting Only This'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Imagine Wanting Only This is both a puzzle and a letdown. It may be a debut graphic novel, but its author has no shortage of experience as a writer and artist - she's contributed to, among others, the New Yorker , the Oxford American and the Daily Beast , besides serving as the film and video editor at TriQuarterly magazine and the managing editor of Sarabande Books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 3 hr Squach 1,136
Trummpp 3 hr Jim 1
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 8 hr Yeti 29
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri anon 62,212
News Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo... Fri Kevin J Johnston 1
News Stumbleupon Fri Kevin J Johnston 1
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... Fri michael chong pc ... 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC