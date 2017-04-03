UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks by shipping more gasoline to U.S.

UPDATE 1-Traders clear Europe's tanks...

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, April 6 Traders are shipping more gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast ahead of the summer driving season as a steady reduction in inventories there props up prices. At least 16 tankers carrying some 600,000 tonnes of gasoline blending components including naphtha have been booked in recent days by traders including Glencore, ExxonMobil, Mercuria, Repsol and Total, shipping data shows.

