Trump's top alternative media backers...

Trump's top alternative media backers defend their...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In the Netflix documentary "Get Me Roger Stone," set to be released on May 12, the infamous Republican political operative and self-described "agent provocateur" at one point slightly chides his documentarians for saying Stone was to be taken seriously at all times. "Sometimes you confuse me with the Steve Colbert-type character that I sometimes play," Stone says in the film, addressing a question about one of his statements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Fitness Cencer 62,226
News Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl... 17 hr SadButTrue 11
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 23 hr Common Sense 1,151
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 21
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Mon Debbie1619 11
Trummpp Apr 22 Jim 1
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Apr 22 Yeti 29
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC