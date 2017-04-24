Trump's top alternative media backers defend their...
In the Netflix documentary "Get Me Roger Stone," set to be released on May 12, the infamous Republican political operative and self-described "agent provocateur" at one point slightly chides his documentarians for saying Stone was to be taken seriously at all times. "Sometimes you confuse me with the Steve Colbert-type character that I sometimes play," Stone says in the film, addressing a question about one of his statements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Fitness Cencer
|62,226
|Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl...
|17 hr
|SadButTrue
|11
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|23 hr
|Common Sense
|1,151
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Debbie1619
|11
|Trummpp
|Apr 22
|Jim
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC