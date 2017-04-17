Trump tries again to name an Army chi...

Trump tries again to name an Army chief but draws ire of LGBT, Muslim groups

2 hrs ago

President Donald Trump's first choice to lead the Army dropped out, citing business conflicts, and his second choice isn't faring much better. Mark Green, a Tennessee state senator and former flight surgeon, is facing strong opposition from civil rights groups, which cite his anti-LGBT legislative record, and Muslim-American groups, which are alarmed by comments they say are Islamophobic.

