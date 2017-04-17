Trump tries again to name an Army chief but draws ire of LGBT, Muslim groups
President Donald Trump's first choice to lead the Army dropped out, citing business conflicts, and his second choice isn't faring much better. Mark Green, a Tennessee state senator and former flight surgeon, is facing strong opposition from civil rights groups, which cite his anti-LGBT legislative record, and Muslim-American groups, which are alarmed by comments they say are Islamophobic.
