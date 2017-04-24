Trump says he's avoided NYC because it's expensive for US
President Donald Trump arrives at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, aboard Air Force One, Friday April 28, 2017, for a speech to the National Rifle Association's convention and a fundraiser for 6th District candidate Karen Handel. less President Donald Trump arrives at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, aboard Air Force One, Friday April 28, 2017, for a speech to the National Rifle Association's convention and a fundraiser for 6th ... more WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he hasn't returned to his New York City home because "going back is very expensive for the country."
