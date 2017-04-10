Trans fats ban linked to fewer heart attacks, strokes in New York
Local bans on artery-clogging trans fats in restaurant foods led to fewer heart attacks and strokes in several New York counties, a new study suggests. The study hints at the potential for widespread health benefits from an upcoming nationwide ban, the authors and other experts say.
