Tragedy, Suicide and New York's 'King of the Red Carpet'
Six months after the death of media fixture Jeffrey Slonim, family and friends like Lena Dunham and Julianne Moore reveal their struggle to understand what went wrong: "For all of us, this was a complete shock." The red carpet journalist arrived at Lincoln Center's Illumination Lawn just after 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13. But with rain in the forecast, the entrance to the lawn was chained off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|49 min
|tomin cali
|8
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|lewis
|1,113
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|anon
|62,194
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Fri
|Trumps Army
|83
|President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo...
|Fri
|Fact
|1
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Thu
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|Border plan overlooks driver of illegal immigra...
|Apr 13
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC