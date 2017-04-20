Tomorrow Is 'Dolly Day' in New York City in Honor of HELLO, DOLLY! Broadway Opening
To commemorate tonight's official opening of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler on Broadway, Mayor Bill de Blasio will officially proclaim tomorrow, Friday, April 21, "Dolly Day" in New York City. Whereas: As a global hub of arts and culture, New York has a proud tradition of launching plays and musicals that have shaped the history of theater in the five boroughs and far beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Common Sense
|1,130
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|eastsider
|62,211
|Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo...
|5 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Stumbleupon
|6 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|6 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|Thu
|test
|3
|Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want...
|Thu
|FORBES
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC