Tomorrow Is 'Dolly Day' in New York C...

Tomorrow Is 'Dolly Day' in New York City in Honor of HELLO, DOLLY! Broadway Opening

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

To commemorate tonight's official opening of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler on Broadway, Mayor Bill de Blasio will officially proclaim tomorrow, Friday, April 21, "Dolly Day" in New York City. Whereas: As a global hub of arts and culture, New York has a proud tradition of launching plays and musicals that have shaped the history of theater in the five boroughs and far beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Common Sense 1,130
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr eastsider 62,211
News Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo... 5 hr Kevin J Johnston 1
News Stumbleupon 6 hr Kevin J Johnston 1
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... 6 hr michael chong pc ... 1
News Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W... Thu test 3
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... Thu FORBES 3
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC