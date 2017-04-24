Todaya s highlights in history provided - 3:00 am updated:

Todaya s highlights in history provid...

On April 30, 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed a resolution officially confirming the name of Hoover Dam, which had also come to be known as "Boulder Dam." In 1517, Londoners began attacking foreign residents in rioting that carried over into the next day; no deaths were reported from what came to be known as "Evil May Day," but about a dozen rioters, maybe more, ended up being executed.

