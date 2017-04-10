The New Yorker Cover That's Being Replicated by Women Surgeons Across the World
T he New Yorker's Health, Medicine & the Body Issue this year featured the animated cover " Operating Theatre ," by the French artist Malika Favre. The illustration, done in cool shades of blue, shows four female members of a surgical team gazing down over a patient on an operating table, their eyes bright above matching white surgical masks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|28 min
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Stinky
|1,105
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|w21bbc
|62,186
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|import companies need letter of credit as a pay...
|Tue
|jason-leadoceaninc
|1
|New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|2
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Apr 9
|JOYCE
|10
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC