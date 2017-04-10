The Latest: Memoir about Libya wins autobiography Pulitzer
The Pulitzer Prize board said Monday that Matar's memoir about his native Libya "examines with controlled emotion the past and present of an embattled region." Finalists in the combined category of autobiography and biography included "In the Darkroom" by Susan Faludi and "When Breath Becomes Air" by the late Paul Kalanithi.
