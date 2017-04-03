Syria attacks: Autopsies 'confirm chemical weapons used' as ...

Syria attacks: Autopsies 'confirm che...

13 hrs ago

Autopsies on victims of the Syrian poisoning gas attack have confirmed chemical weapons were used in the daybreak strike that led the United States to fire more than 50 missiles into Syrian territory. The autopsies, conducted on three victims by Turkish doctors, provide the most concrete evidence to date for why more than 80 civilians - including about 30 children - were killed.

