Suspect in Facebook video killing sho...

Suspect in Facebook video killing shoots himself to death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Cleveland police said th... . A makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra... 38 min Xstain Mullah Decree 7
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Ivan 62,209
trump says alot and cant even 3 hr trump wall purdy 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 3 hr USA R0CKS 1,124
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 6 hr RTIC 23
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... Mon Pizza Pie 1
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Apr 16 Trumps Army 86
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC