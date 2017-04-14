Surgeons re-create New Yorker cover t...

Surgeons re-create New Yorker cover to raise awareness about women in medicine

When Malika Favre rendered the recent animated cover of the New Yorker 's health issue, she told the Post last month, "I wanted to convey simply the feeling of losing control - the sensation in your body and awareness." What she ended up touching upon internationally, however, was how women surgeons - as well as other minorities within medicine - feel about being visually represented, as many created their own versions of the image and posted them on social media.

