Stars turn out in New York to sing for music producer Clive Davis
Record producer Clive Davis did not just get a documentary celebrating his five decades in the music business. He also got a world-class show from some of the stars whose careers he promoted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|anon
|62,212
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|9 hr
|Common Sense
|1,130
|Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo...
|13 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Stumbleupon
|13 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|13 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|Thu
|test
|3
|Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want...
|Thu
|FORBES
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC