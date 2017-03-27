Star Sightings: Leonardo DiCaprio and...

Star Sightings: Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Nina Agdal Enjoy Date Night in New York

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Nina Agdal, enjoyed a quiet dinner at Zuma in New York City on Wednesday. The cute couple dined alongside Sean Penn and rapper Q-Tip, sharing sushi plates of Zuma's Robata grilled fare and rounds of cocktails.

