Star Sightings: Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Nina Agdal Enjoy Date Night in New York
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Nina Agdal, enjoyed a quiet dinner at Zuma in New York City on Wednesday. The cute couple dined alongside Sean Penn and rapper Q-Tip, sharing sushi plates of Zuma's Robata grilled fare and rounds of cocktails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 min
|Brother
|62,162
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|4 hr
|Trumps Army
|27
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|8 hr
|Parched
|12
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|17 hr
|Squach
|1,075
|Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w...
|Mar 30
|tina anne
|5
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|Mar 27
|Nice
|1
|pyramid schemes
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC