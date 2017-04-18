See 132 recently released murderers, ...

See 132 recently released murderers, including 6 from Central New York

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Six murderers from Central New York were among 132 released from New York state prisons in the last four months of last year. The local convicts include a man who beat a woman to death while burglarizing her Utica home 45 years ago and a woman who killed her husband in Boonville with a shotgun blast 16 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 2 hr KCinNYC 28
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr Anon 62,210
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 17 hr Squach 1,125
News Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra... Tue Xstain Mullah Decree 5
trump says alot and cant even Tue trump wall purdy 1
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... Apr 17 Pizza Pie 1
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Apr 16 Trumps Army 86
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC