See 132 recently released murderers, including 6 from Central New York
Six murderers from Central New York were among 132 released from New York state prisons in the last four months of last year. The local convicts include a man who beat a woman to death while burglarizing her Utica home 45 years ago and a woman who killed her husband in Boonville with a shotgun blast 16 years ago.
