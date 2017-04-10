Schumer pushes bill to block synthetic opioids at borders
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is throwing his support behind a bill that would boost federal resources to prevent and combat synthetic opioid addiction. The New York Democrat will announce his support for the legislation Tuesday in both Schenectady and Rochester, where he says there have been increases in crimes, overdoses and deaths from opioids and synthetic counterparts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|w21bbc
|62,186
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|USA R0CKS
|1,103
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|import companies need letter of credit as a pay...
|19 hr
|jason-leadoceaninc
|1
|New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|2
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Apr 9
|JOYCE
|10
|New York, other states challenge Trump over cli...
|Apr 9
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|44
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC