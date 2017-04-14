Schimmel Center Presents New York The...

Schimmel Center Presents New York Theatre Ballet's the Alice-in-Wonderland Follies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Schimmel Center presents New York Theatre Ballet Uptown/Downtown/Dance at Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street, NYC, on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 2017 at 7:30pm and The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies! on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 3pm. The Uptown/Downtown/Dance program will include an as-yet-untitled World Premiere from Martin Lawrance and the World Premiere of Painted Within by Zhong-Jing Fang, as well as a restaging of former NYTB resident choreographer Edward Henkel's ReVision, created in 1986, with music by Edvard Grieg, Holberg Suite op.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Squach 1,111
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 3 hr Trumps Army 83
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 hr East Side Reporter 62,188
News President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo... 14 hr Fact 1
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... 23 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Thu too much 2
News Border plan overlooks driver of illegal immigra... Thu tomin cali 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC