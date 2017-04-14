Schimmel Center Presents New York Theatre Ballet's the Alice-in-Wonderland Follies
Schimmel Center presents New York Theatre Ballet Uptown/Downtown/Dance at Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street, NYC, on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 2017 at 7:30pm and The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies! on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 3pm. The Uptown/Downtown/Dance program will include an as-yet-untitled World Premiere from Martin Lawrance and the World Premiere of Painted Within by Zhong-Jing Fang, as well as a restaging of former NYTB resident choreographer Edward Henkel's ReVision, created in 1986, with music by Edvard Grieg, Holberg Suite op.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Squach
|1,111
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|3 hr
|Trumps Army
|83
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|East Side Reporter
|62,188
|President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo...
|14 hr
|Fact
|1
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|23 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Thu
|too much
|2
|Border plan overlooks driver of illegal immigra...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC