Prison for man in NYC hotel killing case with bite debate

This undated file photo from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows convicted sex offender Clarence Dean, who was sentenced in New York on Monday, April 17, 2017, to 25 years to life in prison for strangling a woman to death in a Times Square budget hotel. Dean was sentenced nearly a decade after killing Kristine Yitref, a onetime design student who had become a drug-addicted prostitute.

