Prison for man in NYC hotel killing c...

Prison for man in NYC hotel killing case with bite debate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This undated file photo from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows convicted sex offender Clarence Dean, who was sentenced in New York on Monday, April 17, 2017, to 25 years to life in prison for strangling a woman to death in a Times Square budget hotel. Dean was sentenced nearly a decade after killing Kristine Yitref, a onetime design student who had become a drug-addicted prostitute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra... 1 hr Gordon 3
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Anon 62,207
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... 17 hr Pizza Pie 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 19 hr Squach 1,118
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Sun Trumps Army 86
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Sun robert 22
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC