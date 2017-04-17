Prison for man in NYC hotel killing c...

Prison for man in NYC hotel killing case with bite debate

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This undated file photo from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows convicted sex offender Clarence Dean, who was sentenced in New York on Monday, April 17, 2017, to 25 years to life in prison for strangling a woman to death in a Times Square budget hotel. Dean was sentenced nearly a decade after killing Kristine Yitref, a onetime design student who had become a drug-addicted prostitute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra... 1 hr Gordon 5
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Squach 1,120
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 15 hr Anon 62,207
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... 20 hr Pizza Pie 1
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Sun Trumps Army 86
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Sun robert 22
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC