Popular New York Chain, The Halal Guy...

Popular New York Chain, The Halal Guys, to Open First Toronto Location on May 5th

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada NewsWire

The red-and-yellow food carts are famous for generous servings of Middle Eastern dishes, and recognized world-wide for their white and hot sauces. The Halal Guys have converted the food-cart concept into fast-casual dining locations and are looking forward to their next steps in Canadian expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W... 3 hr test 3
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 4 hr Common Sense 1,128
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... 9 hr FORBES 3
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 21 hr KCinNYC 28
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed Anon 62,210
News Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra... Tue Xstain Mullah Decree 5
trump says alot and cant even Tue trump wall purdy 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC