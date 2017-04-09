Poised to Make History, New York on C...

Poised to Make History, New York on Cusp of Tuition-Free College

19 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had unveiled the proposal in January alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders , and it's now on the verge of passing. New York is on the verge of becoming the first state in the nation to offer tuition-free state and city colleges for low- and middle-income students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

