Poised to Make History, New York on Cusp of Tuition-Free College
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had unveiled the proposal in January alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders , and it's now on the verge of passing. New York is on the verge of becoming the first state in the nation to offer tuition-free state and city colleges for low- and middle-income students.
