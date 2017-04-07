Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be inducted into Rock Hall

The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam are among the first-time nominees on the ballot for induction next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. NEW YORK - Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.