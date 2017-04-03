Olivia Wilde to make her Broadway debut in play of '1984'
In this Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Olivia Wilde arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A new stage adaptation of George Orwell's chilling dystopic novel "1984" will star Wilde making her Broadway debut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|ttoo
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|9 hr
|Ironic
|51
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|9 hr
|Right44
|17
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|62,168
|whats next for trump
|13 hr
|hornet nest money...
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|18 hr
|Squach
|1,078
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC