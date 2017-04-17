Officials investigating house fire that destroyed 4 homes
Authorities say the fire started at a Morrisville home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Morrisville Fire Chief Matt Wiedenhaefer says strong winds spread the flames to three other homes.
